The RCMP's major crimes officers are investigating the suspicious death of a 19-year-old woman from Sagkeeng First Nation.

Chief Derrick Henderson said police were in the community all day Monday and two youth have been taken into custody for questioning.

The woman was not from Sagkeeng but going to school there. She lived in the neighbouring community of Powerview-Pine Falls.

A healing ceremony will be held at the Sagkeeng high school Tuesday morning to help the students and staff cope with the death, Henderson said.

"Oh, very bad, very, very. It's very sad," he said."We have our crisis team at the school to work with the kids."

No other details are available at this time but police say an update will be provided when possible.

Sagkeeng is 120 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.