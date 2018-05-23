Men sought in McGregor Street carjacking

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding two men who confronted a driver and stole her car.

The two men approached a 48-year-old woman sitting in her car on McGregor Street near Leila Avenue at 6 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

One man, carrying a handgun, demanded the woman leave her vehicle, police said. Once she fled, the man with a gun got in her red 2013 Toyota Corolla and drove off with a second man as his passenger, police said.

The men were age 20 to 25.

One has a thin build with long, dark hair, and the second has an average build with short, dark hair.

The robbery is being investigated by the Winnipeg police major crimes unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).