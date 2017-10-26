Winnipeg police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects in the shooting death of John Tuil Jok.

Majak Mabior Kon, 25, and Randi Tara Lynn Duke, 27, are wanted for first-degree murder.

Officers called to a home on Sherbrook Street near Notre Dame Avenue on Oct. 20 found Jok suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

Police have said Jok was known to police and don't believe the shooting was random.

Officers enter a home on Sherbrook Street after the shooting of John Tuil Jok.

Kon is 5-foot-11 and about 130 pounds with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Duke is 5-foot-6 and about 160 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.



Police are asking anyone who sees them to call 911 as soon as possible. The public is urged to not approach Kon or Duke.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).