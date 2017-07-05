A man who was shot by police in Portage la Prairie following a dramatic manhunt last week is now in custody and facing a long list of charges.

Armed robbery, arson and numerous firearms offences are among the 22 charges against the 24-year-old from Long Plain First Nation.

On June 27, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. A man and two women allegedly drove to a residence on Highway 26 in St. François Xavier — about 30 kilometres west of Winnipeg — and demanded the owner's guns and keys to his luxury car.

They then set the vehicle they had arrived in on fire and drove off in the luxury car, police said. The owner was not injured.

They drove to Portage la Prairie, where police found the stolen vehicle with two female suspects inside.

Julie Prior heard a 'crunch' outside her home in Portage la Prairie on Tuesday and looked out to see police apprehending two female suspects. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police arrested them and began a search for the man. Nearby schools went into lockdown and police warned residents to lock their doors.

Police arrested a man after receiving a tip about a suspicious man walking towards Highway 1. The suspect was shot during the arrest. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

RCMP said they believed him to be armed but have yet to confirm whether he was found with a weapon.

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit, which looks into into all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, is investigating the circumstances around the man's arrest and what led to his gunshot injury.

He has been remanded into custody.

The two women, aged 29 and 37, also face numerous charges, including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, armed robbery and multiple firearms charges.