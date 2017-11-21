After running from police in Winnipeg, a suspect was found hiding under a porch covered in garbage and snow.

Police spotted a car that had been reported stolen last week driving on Pacific Avenue, between Ellen and Isabel Street, on Monday night.

When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver jumped out the door and ran away.

The canine unit tracked him a block to Alexander Avenue, where he was hiding.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by a crime.

