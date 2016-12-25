A Winnipeg community drop-in centre is hoping for a Christmas miracle. Sunshine House needs new wheels after its van — the centre's only mode of transportation — broke down.

The van, known as the Rush Mobile, died last month. The 2001 GMC Safari was more than just a van to the people who use the drop-in, said Sunshine House project co-ordinator JD Ormond.

"I see it as kind of a bit of a metaphor for some of the programming we do here. It's giving people a second chance, and encouraging folks to find what their skill sets are and to work at them. And that's kind of what we do here."

Sunshine House is a drop-in centre for street-involved people, including solvent abusers. In 2013, Sunshine House worked with a mechanic to get the Rush Mobile into working order.

It had previously been used on a North American tour by a band, and wasn't running when it came to Sunshine House. After being repaired, Ormond said the van was used to bring Sunshine House's band to shows across Manitoba, and to bring clients with mobility challenges from Winnipeg homeless shelters to the drop-in.

Mobility 'severely limited'

"They rely on the vehicle to get from there to the Sunshine House," he said.

"Right now, we're severely limited in our mobility."

Levi Foy is the founder of Like That, a program at Sunshine House which gives people space to explore their gender and sexual identity. He said since the van died, there's been a dip in attendance to the program.

"Public transportation and walking around in the evening can be dangerous for two-spirit, trans, women, and others. Having safe rides can remove those risks," he added.

Sunshine House is hoping to raise $15,000 for a new vehicle and is looking at partnering with a Winnipeg car dealership to help find a solution.