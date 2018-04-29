Skip to Main Content
Sunday morning crash on Roblin Boulevard sends 2 to hospital

Winnipeg police have closed a street near the west perimeter highway after a crash Sunday morning.

Westbound Roblin closed at Dale Boulevard after 'serious collision'

Roblin Boulevard westbound has been closed at Dale Boulevard. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police said they arrived at the corner of Roblin Boulevard and Dale Boulevard at 8:45 a.m. after reports of a "serious collision." 

Two drivers were taken to hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Westbound Roblin at Dale was closed Sunday morning and emergency personnel remain on scene, said police.

