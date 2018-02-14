Police are examining the suspicious death of a man who was found inside a home in Winnipeg's West End on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel were called to the residence on Furby Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues around 2:30 a.m.

The cause of the man's death hasn't yet been determined so police can't say whether a crime was committed or not. That's why it's being labelled as suspicious right now, said Const. Rob Carver.

"There are some elements that may lead investigators to think there may be some violence associated but they're not sure," he said.

No further details are being released by police at this time.

This investigation is being conducted by the Homicide Unit and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).