City to expand St. Vital traffic study to include spot where schoolchild was hit and killed

The City of Winnipeg is poised to expand the scope of a St. Anne's Road traffic study following the February death of a child struck at a crosswalk.

On Friday, city council's public works committee will consider a plan to amend a St. Anne's Road traffic study originally ordered in February so that it encompasses the crosswalk near Varennes Road, where an eight-year-old boy was hit and killed on his way to school on Feb. 13.​

The city once studied the idea of placing a traffic light at the crosswalk but rejected the idea. In February, St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes said he would ask city staff to review the idea.

The motion before the public works committee is to expand a traffic study originally approved in January to look at St. Annes's Road from the intersection with St. Mary's Road down to Varennes Road.

Suggested options for the Varennes Road crossing include:

Replacing the crosswalk with a traffic light.

Replacing the flashing yellow lights at the crosswalk with flashing red lights.

Lower speed limits.

Pruning trees to improve visibility.

Better warning signs.

The motion before committee says three people have died at the crosswalk since 1981.