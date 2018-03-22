Students sink their teeth into birch bark

Air Date: Mar 22, 2018 10:32 AM CT

Students at Winnipeg's Oakenwald School literally sank their teeth into learning about Indigenous tradition this week, as Cree artist Pat Bruderer spent three days showing kindergarten to Grade 6 classes the rare art form of birch bark biting.

