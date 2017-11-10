A man was stabbed at the University of Winnipeg Thursday night after a man walked into a building on campus and tried to steal a laptop. A second man was stabbed off campus when witnesses attempted to stop the robber, police said.

Police say a 19-year-old was sitting at a table about 8 p.m. Thursday when a man grabbed his laptop.

When the victim held on, the man grabbed a cellphone instead, then stabbed him in the upper body and walked away, according to police.

A group of people who witnessed the incident confronted the suspect, 28, outside of the university. One of them, a man, was stabbed in the midsection before the suspect ran off.

Police were called and the Air-1 helicopter located and tracked the attacker, directing canine units and other officers to his location.

A police dog found the man hiding in a yard in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in the West End. He has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and uttering threats.

The person stabbed inside the university received minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, while the student who was stabbed outside the university was transported to hospital in stable condition, treated and later released.

The U of W sent an email to staff Friday morning, alerting them about the situation and urging them to "remain vigilant of surroundings at all times."

