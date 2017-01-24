A former student of West Kildonan Collegiate was arrested and charged after threatening to bring a gun and shoot people at the school.

Brian O'Leary, superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division, said the school phoned police after reading a threat on social media Monday afternoon. By evening a male youth was arrested, he said.

"I'm not sure which media was used but the school became aware of it and contacted police immediately and police responded quickly and effectively," said O'Leary.

The youth was charged with one count of uttering threats causing bodily harm and two counts of breaching probation, Winnipeg police said.

The superintendent said the suspect is a former student at West Kildonan Collegiate. He would not say whether the youth had graduated or his exact age but said he is an older teenager or young adult.

Classes were running as scheduled Tuesday at West Kildonan Collegiate.

"The school is absolutely safe, students should be in full attendance today," said O'Leary.