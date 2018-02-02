Crash closes stretch of Portage Avenue in west Winnipeg

Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police say a stretch of Portage Avenue in west Winnipeg will remain closed for several hours Friday night after a crash earlier in the afternoon.

CBC News ·
Police have closed Portage Avenue at Overdale Street for several hours Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 after a crash at the intersection earlier in the afternoon. (Tanner Grywinski/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-car crash near the corner of Portage Avenue and Overdale Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police can't yet say what led to the crash or whether anyone was injured.

