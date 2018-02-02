Crash closes stretch of Portage Avenue in west Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say a stretch of Portage Avenue in west Winnipeg will remain closed for several hours Friday night after a crash earlier in the afternoon.
Road to remain closed for several hours Friday night, say police
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-car crash near the corner of Portage Avenue and Overdale Street around 4:30 p.m.
Police can't yet say what led to the crash or whether anyone was injured.