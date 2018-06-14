Further streamlining of Manitoba's health-care system announced

Vague plans to further streamline Manitoba's health-care system have been unveiled.

The provincial health department will no longer direct service delivery, instead focusing on planning, funding and oversight, the government announced on Thursday.

Most of the province's responsibilities will gradually be taken over by Shared Health Services Manitoba, the new organization co-ordinating health care service in the province.

Shared Health will support the province's five regional health authorities and take over responsibility of a number of organizations currently under provincial control — Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, Selkirk Mental Health Centre and Cadham Provincial Laboratory. Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg will also fall under Shared Health's purview, as previously announced.

'Administratively and organizationally smaller'

The government wants its health-care system "administratively and organizationally smaller." They will cut back on the number of organizations (eight instead of 12), boards (seven instead of nine), bargaining units (approximately 40 instead of 183) and "service purchase agreements" (two instead of 250 plus), a news release said.

Shared Health Services will eventually become the country's 10th-largest employer, said Ian Shaw, who's in charge of the implementation of the plan.

Health care expenses have risen 5.8 per cent annually in recent years, Shaw said.

"That might be OK if we were getting the outcomes we expect," but Manitoba has performance outcomes near the bottom of the country in numerous categories, Shaw said.

He believes there will be significant benefits in the transformation, which will be phased in over the next five years. He expects annual savings of $64 million a year, with the possibility of further savings — as much as $200 million — in the years ahead, Shaw said.

"Provincial Shared Services will lower administrative and management costs," Shaw said, and permit "clear patient-centred pathways."

Goertzen said the plan isn't driven specifically by cost savings, but that is expected to be a byproduct.

Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union president Michelle Gawronsky said the announcement has left her with more questions than answers.

"The health-care system is in chaos right now. There's no transparency for staff and patients, and it really feels like they are making it up as they go along," she said in a statement. "Anxiety for front-line health-care workers is high as they juggle heavy workloads without knowing what their future holds.

The first of three phases of the plan involves restructuring bargaining units, realigning the roles of the organizations, implementing "transformative changes" in Winnipeg, and developing a provincial clinical and preventive services plan. This step will also establish priority shared services within Shared Health's realm.

The second phase will be implementation of service and protocol changes to emergency medical services, the transfer of operations of Selkirk Mental Health and the Cadham lab to Shared Health, and continuing negotiations with bargaining units and implement the provincial clinical and preventive services plan.

The final phase consists of fine tuning and continuing workforce planning and negotiations.

80 plus stakeholders

A 15-member team has been established to guide the transformation.

They consulted with more than 80 stakeholder organizations across the health-care system. They reviewed budgets, actual costs and the full-time positions in each organization.

The province currently has more than 200 service delivery and stakeholder organizations, more than 250 service purchase agreements and 183 bargaining units.