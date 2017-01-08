A man is dead after being hit by a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway between Ste. Anne and Richer early Sunday.

The man's vehicle went into a northbound ditch three kilometres east of Highway 12 before 6 a.m. Sunday, but a passing motorist pulled up to help him.

Most of the Good Samaritan's pickup truck and trailer, which was hauling a boat, was blocking the eastbound driving lane when the 38-year-old male driver of the stuck vehicle walked up to her passenger-side window to talk, RCMP say.

That's when a semi-trailer, headed eastbound, approached.

RCMP say the semi took evasive action to try to avoid a crash, but it was too late. The semi hit the back of the pickup and then the man.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The three other people involved — the 42-year-old female driver of the pickup, from the RM of Ste. Anne, the 70-year-old male driver of the semi-truck, from Quebec, and his 38-year-old male passenger — were not injured in the collision.

RCMP are investigating.