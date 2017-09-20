Heavy rain and strong winds left trees scattered on streets, power lines knocked down and thousands of people without power around southern Manitoba.

A cold front pushed into Manitoba on Tuesday, Environment Canada said, and warm, humid and unstable air from the Dakotas and Minnesota brought thunderstorms into the province overnight.

"We had some pretty high winds in the city last night," said Kelvin Toews, Steinbach's fire chief.

Wind gusts reached 104 km/h around 10 p.m. in the community, about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, Environment Canada said.

A tree is cracked in half after strong winds tore through Steinbach, Man., on Tuesday. (Submitted by Kelvin Toews)

Toews said fire crews received a slew of calls for power lines down or in trees.

"It was pretty strong at times. Even in the trucks, the trucks were being shaken around quite a bit," he said.

The fence from a nearby excavation site was strewn through the area, he said.

#mboutage Steinbach: We continue to assess damage from last night's windstorm. If still w/o service, please report https://t.co/Zu7YJqPmTI — @manitobahydro

About 2,800 customers around Steinbach lost power due to the storm, Manitoba Hydro said. Hydro initially reported 3,600 customers lost power but revised that figure later Wednesday morning.

Most of the power was restored but about 600 were still in the dark Wednesday morning.

"We are presently assessing damage and where best to send our crews," said Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen in an email.

Strong winds also were recorded in St. Malo, 65 kilometres south of Winnipeg, and Wawanesa, 200 kilometres west.

#mbstorm damage. Biggest storm we can remember in September. Barn was in rough shape, but standing before storm. Rye seeding could be tough pic.twitter.com/TjOw5zaprE — @JeremyC8080

Images shared on Twitter show the remnants of an old barn and some sheds near Wawanesa crumbled on the ground after winds tore through the area.

About 50 kilometres south in Baldur, the area was pounded with 97 millimetres of rain in an hour or two, Environment Canada said. Cartwright, Boissevain, Elm Creek and Sprague were also soaked.

