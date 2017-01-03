A winter storm continues to blast parts of southern Manitoba, causing dangerous whiteout conditions on many roads.

The storm system, centred in the United States but spilling over the border into Manitoba, arrived Monday afternoon and has already left up to 15 centimetres of snow in some places.

Strong northwest winds, especially in the Red River Valley, where gusts are reaching 60 km/h, are now whipping up that fresh snow and creating blinding conditions.

The areas in red are under a winter storm warning. (Environment Canada)

Snow amounts as of 4 a.m. Tuesday:

Sprague: 15 cm.

Morden: 9 cm.

Pinawa: 9 cm.

Winnipeg: 7 cm.

South central and southeast Manitoba are the areas most affected by the storm on Tuesday with warnings issued by Environment Canada.

Another 2-4 cm of snow is expected to fall in those regions before the storm tapers off in the late morning and early afternoon.

The following highways are now closed due to poor winter driving conditions:

Highway 3, from Morden to Sperling.

Highway 23, from Miami to Highway 59.

Highway 13, from Carman to Elm Creek.

Highway 2, from Haywood to Fannystelle.

Highway 245, from Carman to Rose Isle.

Highway 14, from Morden to Highway 75.

Highway 75, from Winnipeg to Emerson.

Most schools in the province are still on Christmas break, but there are some intersession classes at Providence University College and Theological Seminary, 50 km southeast of Winnipeg in Otterburne.

Those classes have been delayed due to the storm. They won't start until 1 p.m. Tuesday, school officials said.

This is the third storm in a week to hit southern Manitoba and the fourth in the past month.

Winnipeg had more than 70 cm of snow in December, thanks to a storm that dumped a heavy load on Dec. 6, followed by a powerful Colorado low that brought blizzard-like conditions on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and then an Alberta clipper that brushed past at the end of the month.

The clipper was expected to hit a lot harder but only nudged Manitoba instead.

Based on the 30 years from 1981 to 2010, the average snowfall in Winnipeg for December is 19.8 cm, according to CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

The city isn't under Environment Canada's winter storm warning but the stormy conditions are definitely being felt. There have been reports of numerous crashes and transit service is being impacted.

Bus service in the Sage Creek area has been cancelled and Handi-Transit is facing delays — clients are asked to cancel non-essential trips today by calling 204-986-5711.

Winnipeg forecast for Jan. 3

High –19 C (wind chill –34).

Blowing snow in open areas this morning. About 2 cm expected.

Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

Snow ending near noon, then cloudy.

Clearing near midnight.

Wind becoming light overnight.

Low –27 C (wind chill –38).

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of -13 C and an overnight low of -23 C.