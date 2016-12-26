This year might be a good one to skip Boxing Day sales and stay home.

Between 18 and 33 centimetres of snow fell in Winnipeg as part of a winter storm that began on Sunday and continued into Monday morning. A number of provincial highways have been closed due to unsafe conditions including poor visibility.

Anyone driving on Winnipeg streets should use extreme caution, said Ken Allen, communications officer for the City of Winnipeg's public works department.

Even snowplows had difficult on Winnipeg streets Monday morning. (Chris Armstrong/CBC)

"The biggest thing to think about today is safety and the roads throughout the city of Winnipeg and throughout the province for that matter are pretty much clogged with snow," he said.

About 100 pieces of heavy snow-clearing equipment hit Winnipeg streets Sunday when the first snowflakes began to fall, said Allen.

The snowplows and front-end loaders are focused now on clearing priority streets like Portage Avenue, Main Street and Pembina Highway.

"Those are the roads that carry the lion's share of the traffic and obviously we have our transit system and other emergency vehicles that use those roadways," said Allen.

Winnipeg Transit is warning riders to expect delays while Handi-Transit has been canceled except for dialysis patients.

A number of City snow plows on Main Street right now. #cbcmb #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/xRPrWWU0qn — @CourtRutherford

Starting at about 7 p.m., about 400 pieces of heavy equipment will ramp up snow clearing efforts overnight on Monday and into Tuesday, said Allen.

"We're going to be focusing on all aspects of snow clearing in the coming hours and days," he said.

"Top priority is to keep those main roads open today."

Allen said back lane clearing will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

"The way we do the back lane clearing is we focus on the areas where garbage pickup is scheduled," he said.

The City of Winnipeg told CBC it will be providing more updates on how the blizzard affects city services later on Monday.