No one appeared to be seriously hurt after an SUV smashed through a Portage Avenue tanning salon storefront Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday and involved two vehicles; a grey SUV and a grey sedan, which could be seen on the street with front end damage.

The tanning salon was not open at the time of the crash. It's unclear if anyone was in the building at the time.

First responders blocked off two westbound lanes on Portage Avenue and Arlington Street.

An SUV crashed through the storefront of this tanning salon Sunday morning. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)