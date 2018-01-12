Three inmates at a federal prison in Manitoba face murder charges in connection with the death of a fellow prisoner earlier this month.

Max Maurice Richard, 42, died after a fight involving multiple inmates at Stony Mountain Institution on Jan. 7. The altercation also left two other inmates, ages 30 and 21, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Victor Travis Ross and Michael Frank Okemow, both 29, and Wilfred George Cook, 27, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Three other inmates also face charges of attempted murder, and another inmate has been charged with assault with a weapon, in connection with the altercation.

Richard had been serving a life sentence after he was twice convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2011 death of 24-year-old April Hornbrook.

Correctional Service Canada has said it will review the circumstances of the incident.