A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked at Stony Mountain Correctional Institution Monday.

RCMP said prison staff found the man in his cell with severe injuries Monday night.

Emergency crews took the man to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A prison spokesman refused to discuss the assault and would only say there is an active police investigation into the attack.

RCMP officers from Stonewall, Man. along with Mounties' serious crime unit are investigating.