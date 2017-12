Police have a person in custody after a man was stabbed in Stonewall Saturday morning.

Stonewall RCMP were called to the report of a fight on 2nd Street West around 9:20 a.m. where they found a 20-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood suffering from stab wounds.

The man was treated for non-threatening injuries in hospital.

A 20-year-old man was arrested a short time later in the town of Stony Mountain, in connection to the stabbing.

Stonewall RCMP are continuing to investigate.