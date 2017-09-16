A teenager is in custody and two people were sent to hospital after a driver in a stolen truck allegedly sped through a stop sign and crashed into a car in Winnipeg on Friday.

Around 3 p.m., Winnipeg police were conducting traffic enforcement in a school zone at McDermot Avenue and Lydia Street when they spotted a speeding truck.

When the officers tried to pull the truck over, the driver sped off north on Kate Street.

Police didn't chase the vehicle, which blew through stop signs at Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue, before hitting a sedan that was travelling east.

A mother and her teenage son in the other vehicle were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say the driver of the truck fled on foot, but members of the police canine unit tracked the suspect and arrested him between two buildings in the 500 block of William Avenue.

After investigating, police found the truck had been reported stolen from the 900 block of Lipton Street in the early morning of Sept. 14.

A 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, speeding and two counts of failing to comply with a sentence.

