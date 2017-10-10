A man who rammed a truck into five Winnipeg police cars two years ago allegedly stole a truck and gas and then sped away from officers this month.

Police say Wayne Rennie, 26, stole a pickup truck on Oct. 6 from a parking lot near Grassie Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

Two days later, the truck was fuelled up near Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue and the driver sped off without paying.

Police spotted the truck Monday morning in the Transcona area and tried to stop it, but the driver raced off. After a brief pursuit, police backed off because the truck was being driven dangerously.

Police found the truck again, later that same afternoon, in the area of Plessis Road and Regent Avenue. Another attempt was made to stop it but the truck sped off.

The pursuit went through a residential area of Transcona and was again called off due to public safety concerns, police said.

A short time later, the truck was involved in a crash at Plessis Road and Pandora Avenue but it didn't stick around. Police said it took off but was later found abandoned in the area.

A police canine unit was called in to track the driver. They found Wayne Rennie walking not far from the area.

Rennie has been charged with 13 offences, including theft, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, driving while disqualified and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police look over damaged vehicles after Wayne Rennie's rampage in July 2015. (CBC)

He is the man who repeatedly rammed a delivery truck into police cars parked near Winnipeg's downtown police service headquarters in July 2015.

The incident was witnessed by news crews covering a protest by medicinal marijuana advocates outside the police headquarters.

After driving away, Rennie led police on a pursuit that went onto the Trans-Canada Highway west of the city. The truck was eventually stopped about 100 kilometres away, near Portage la Prairie, Man.

Rennie was sentenced in January 2016 to 2½ years behind bars but given credit for time served since his arrest.