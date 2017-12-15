Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public to help identify some thieves who swiped three snowmobiles from a business in Gimli.

The Polaris machines, with a combined value of about $50,000, were taken around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Surveillance cameras captured the theft and RCMP have sent out images in the hopes someone will help identify the culprits, who were all wearing balaclavas "and distinctive snowmobile jackets."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting "TIPMAN" plus a message to CRIMES (274637).