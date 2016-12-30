Owners of a new Manitoba business are celebrating after an ice-fishing shack that was stolen from the company on Christmas Eve was recovered on Friday afternoon.

"[We are] super relieved and very grateful for all the support and kind words from the community pulling for us to find our shack," Curtis Beyak told CBC News on Friday. Beyak is the co-owner of Lake Winnipeg Ice Fishing Shack Rentals.

Just a week after his business opened on Dec. 17, one of his five "ice condos" was stolen, Beyak told CBC on Tuesday.

On Friday, Beyak said the shack was recovered intact about a kilometre and a half from the business's location on Sunset Beach on Lake Winnipeg, about about 80 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Beyak and his business partner built all five of the shacks by hand over the summer and estimated each shack's value at around $2,500.

In a Facebook post, Beyak said he felt the thief returned the shack after media attention and community support following the theft.

"The support and comments were very unexpected and we are feeling very blessed," Beyak told CBC.

RCMP continue to investigate the theft, Beyak said.