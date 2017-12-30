Police are warning Winnipeggers about the risks of taking large quantities of prescription pills and combining medications with other drugs or alcohol after hundreds of pills were stolen from a pharmacy in Osborne Village early Saturday.

Police were called to a break-in at the pharmacy in the 400 block of River Avenue around 5:45 a.m. where investigators found roughly 200 Oxycodone, 300 Hydromorphone, and 450 Methylphenidate pills had been been stolen.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219.