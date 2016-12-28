More than a dozen hockey sticks donated by friends and teammates of Cooper Nemeth have been stolen from the garage where they were being kept in order to be turned into a commemorative bench in the slain teen's honour.

Andrew Skogen, a friend of the Nemeth family, said the family had collected around 40 sticks, including some that belonged to Cooper, and were storing them in the family's garage on Bonner Avenue. Around half are gone now, he said.

Family was hoping to turn the sticks into a bench to honour Nemeth, who went missing in February at age 17 and was later found dead.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, security footage from the Gateway Recreation Centre shows a thief entering the Nemeth family's garage across the street and walking out with an assortment of sticks, but Skogen said the footage doesn't show the thief's face.

Skogen said the family wants whoever stole them to bring them back — no questions asked.

"It's a personal meaning to the family. They just really want them back. It doesn't matter who it was or what they took them for," Skogen said.

"They just want them back, no questions asked. They want to make this bench. So if you have them, drop them somewhere, let us know where they are. Drop them back at the house, whatever it is. No questions asked. The family just wants them back."

Skogen said the stolen sticks are in a variety of colours, and many of them are broken. Some of them might have a piece of green tape with the name of the person who donated it.

Skogen said police are investigating the theft.