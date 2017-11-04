A man from Stony Mountain, Man., is facing charges after being arrested in Winnipeg for allegedly selling stolen hockey equipment.

On Oct. 27, goalie gear was reported stolen from a secured storage unit on Winnipeg's Lowson Crescent.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said up to $10,000 worth of gear was reported stolen.

After learning the gear was being sold online, Winnipeg police arrested the man on Oct. 31 near Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street, allegedly trying to sell some of the items.

"It started out as an online sale and I guess the final transaction is always, of course, a face-to-face thing, and in this case the face-to-face ended up being our detectives," said Carver.

Officers searched the man's home the following day on a warrant, and seized other hockey equipment items, as well as other goods such as tires and coin and stamp sets.

Carver said selling stolen items online is common.

"People need to be aware that police are monitoring social media and internet sites and that if we suspect that somebody's selling stolen goods, we … may be coming to get them. In this case, we did."

Carver said the 32-year-old was known to police.

He's been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, breaking and entering, possession of break-in instruments, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Carver said police will keep an eye online for more stolen goods that might be related to the investigation.

He said it's a reminder to people buying and selling items online that if a deal looks too good to be true, it might be.

