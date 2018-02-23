A 27-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly ignored a police traffic stop, abandoned a stolen rental car in a Winnipeg alley and was eventually caught with meth.

It started around 11:15 a.m. Thursday when members of the police service's street crime unit spotted the rental car near Pacific Avenue and McPhillips Street, in the West Alexander area.

When they tried to get it to pull over for a traffic stop, it drove away. Police followed it to Wellington Avenue and Arlington Street where a woman parked it at the back of a residence before jumping out and running away.

The officers gave chase and when they caught the woman, they found her with three bags with about three ounces of methamphetamine and cash.

An investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen Monday morning from the 600 block of Boyd Avenue. Its licence plates had been stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Flora Avenue on Feb. 17.

The woman has been charged with: