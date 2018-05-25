Woman charged after stolen Toyota speeds past Winnipeg police

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with speeding away from police in a stolen car.

The Toyota Corolla was spotted just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday by officers patrolling near Portage Avenue and St. James Street.

The car was speeding at the time and turned off Portage onto Ferry Road and raced away from police. Officers later found the abandoned car near Bruce Avenue and Sackville Street.

After searching the area, they found a woman near Portage and Lyle Street, arrested her and charged her with fleeing from police, driving while suspended and possession of property obtained by crime.

The Corolla was stolen May 22 in an armed carjacking in the Seven Oaks area of the city.

Police are still looking for two men who approached the owner of the car, a 48-year-old woman who was sitting in it on McGregor Street near Leila Avenue at 6 a.m.

They demanded she get out and then the men got in and drove off.

Police are still looking for the men, who are described as age 20 to 25. One has a thin build with long, dark hair, and the second has an average build with short, dark hair.