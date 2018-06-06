Cannabis company holds off on legal action against Fletcher but MLA remains defiant

Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher won't delete social media comments posted on Twitter and Facebook about conflict of interest legislation and Manitoba marijuana company Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Nor will he apologize, as the company requested he do immediately. Fletcher is instead looking for Delta 9 to say it's sorry.

Fletcher's stance comes despite the company backing away from a promise of legal action it threatened last week if the independent MLA didn't pull the posts.

"I'm not going to follow [the directions in] their threatening and intimidating letters. They were wrong to send them. I will take the integrous course of action," Fletcher said.

Delta 9's legal counsel had set a deadline of the end of business last Friday for Fletcher to pull the pair of posts and apologize for posting what the lawyer described as "defamatory" and "inappropriate" material.

One of the posts on Fletcher's timeline from May 17 related an increase in the company's share price and the former federal cabinet minister's zeal for updated conflict of interest legislation for Manitoba.

"Strange that Delta 9 stock price went from $0.20 in Oct 17 up to $3.20, that is over 1000% increase in stock price overnight … those in the know could have made a fortune, I guess we'll never know. All we do know is that proper Conflict of Interest legislation is far overdue," read the post.

On Tuesday, Delta 9 director of communications Gary Symons gave a statement easing back on the threat.

"We decided that we are leaving our options open for now, and our decision on whether to take legal action will be based on Mr. Fletcher's actions in the future. We do note that in his statement in the legislature Mr. Fletcher corrected the record by saying "I am not suggesting Delta 9 did anything wrong." Given that he realizes and has now said we did nothing wrong, it is unclear to us why he would drag our name to a debate over conflict of interest legislation. We do think Mr. Fletcher should retract those statements on Facebook and apologize, that would be the right thing, but as long as he doesn't make any more defamatory statements, then we will likely let the matter lie," Symons told CBC News.

Fletcher, for his part, isn't finished and is now demanding an apology in return.

"They are basing everything on intimidation and I am doing it based on integrity … I am looking for an apology and will have more to say about this in the legislature," Fletcher said in a brief interview.

The independent MLA was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus last year and tabled his own conflict of interest legislation.

On Tuesday, Fletcher tabled the letters he received from Delta 9 and ones he wrote to the Manitoba and Ontario Securities Commissions in the Manitoba Legislature last week.

He blames Delta 9's law firm, MLT Aikins, for giving the company bad legal advice and is asking for the two Commissions to investigate the situation.

"I wish Delta 9 nothing but success but I am jaw-smacked at the foolish letter sent by their legal counsel," Fletcher wrote to to the MSC and the OSC.