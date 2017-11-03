Former Winnipeg broadcaster Steve Vogelsang is being investigated in connection with another robbery, this time at a financial institution in Saskatoon.

Vogelsang is "a person of interest" in the July 31 robbery, Saskatoon police say.

Vogelsang is charged with robbing two banks in Medicine Hat, Alta., in October and three banks in Regina in October and July.

The former CTV news director and sportscaster, who also was a journalism instructor at Red River College, was arrested by police in Medicine Hat on Oct. 21 after robberies on Oct. 19 and 20.

Saskatoon police are now looking into whether he might have robbed a bank there on July 31. A bank on Eighth Street E. in Saskatoon was robbed around 11:30 a.m.

Former Winnipeg broadcaster and Red River College instructor Steve Vogelsang is charged with five bank robberies in Alberta and Saskatchewan. (Steve Vogelsang/Facebook)

Police were alerted as the robbery was in progress but the thief was gone when they arrived. The man had said he had a weapon, although none was seen, and demanded and received money from an employee before fleeing.

No one was injured.

Shortly after the robbery, police described the man as about 50, short, with a large belly and a brown beard.

He was wearing a black, silk-rimmed Fedora, sunglasses and a black long-sleeve shirt with a mesh jacket, and carrying a blue bag.

One of his hands was bandaged.

Police believe the man who robbed a Saskatoon bank on July 31 was driving this car. (Surveillance footage/Saskatoon Police Service)

Police believe he was in a black Chrysler 300 with tinted rear windows and shiny rims.

In August, they released images from surveillance camera footage on the day of the robbery in an attempt to identify the robber.

Vogelsang is also accused of harassing a former student whom he dated on and off starting in 2004, the year she graduated. She got a protection order against him in March 2017, saying he wouldn't leave her alone after she broke off their relationship the previous summer.

He also recently divorced his wife, and his Winnipeg home went into foreclosure in April.