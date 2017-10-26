Steve Vogelsang, the former Manitoba journalist accused of robbing two banks in Alberta, remains behind bars after making a court appearance in Medicine Hat, Alta., today.

His bail hearing was put over to Nov. 2.

Vogelsang, a former news director and sports anchor at CTV Winnipeg and former journalism instructor at Winnipeg's Red River College, was arrested Saturday at a hotel in Medicine Hat.

Police allege he robbed a Medicine Hat Royal Bank on Oct. 19 and a Bank of Montreal there the next day.

Earlier this week, police in Regina said they have been in touch with the Medicine Hat Police Service because they are investigating "potentially similar offences."