Following the arrest of a former Winnipeg media personality in connection with two Alberta bank robberies, police in Regina say they have been in touch with the Medicine Hat Police Service because they are investigating "potentially similar offences."

Former Winnipeg broadcaster and journalism instructor Steve Vogelsang was charged Saturday in connection with two robberies in Medicine Hat, Alta., last week.

Regina police confirmed Tuesday they have contacted law enforcement there after learning about the two robberies.

Vogelsang remained in custody in Medicine Hat Tuesday, after making his first court appearance earlier in the day.

He was arrested Saturday at a hotel in Medicine Hat, where he allegedly robbed a Royal Bank on Oct. 19 and then a Bank of Montreal the next day.

In both instances, police say he walked in without a disguise, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The hotel where he was arrested is in the same general area as the banks.

Vogelsang has ties to Saskatchewan. He was born in Saskatoon and began his broadcasting career in Prince Albert.

In the early 1990s, he moved to Winnipeg and became a sports anchor and then news director at CKY — now known as CTV Winnipeg. In 2002, he left broadcasting to become a journalism instructor at Winnipeg's Red River College.

Police released this still image from surveillance video of a man they say robbed two banks in Medicine Hat, Alta. Steve Vogelsang has been arrested. (Medicine Hat Police Service)

He left that job in 2011 to move to Nelson, B.C., with his wife but the couple separated in 2015 and Vogelsang moved back to Winnipeg.

According to court documents from the divorce proceedings, he has experienced financial difficulties.

In an email exchange from September, entered as evidence in the proceedings, Vogelsang said he was, at times, sleeping in his vehicle.

"[Because] I have nowhere to stay, I'll stay in my truck tues & weds night," he wrote. "I have been staying in my truck regularly," he added.

He has a bail hearing set for Oct. 26 in Medicine Hat.

