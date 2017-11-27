The Winnipeg Jets have recalled goaltender Eric Comrie from the Manitoba Moose after Steve Mason went down injured in Saturday's game against the San Jose Sharks.

Mason was hit in the mask off a slapshot by the Sharks' Tim Heed in the first period. Though he finished the period, he didn't return in the second.

The Jets have not released any information on Mason, other than to say he has an upper body injury.

To fill Comrie's place with the AHL's Moose, Jamie Phillips has been recalled from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.