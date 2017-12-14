A city councillor is calling on Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman to hold an emergency council meeting after revelations suggesting senior city officials may have known about plans to run a freeway through a southwest neighbourhood one year earlier than previously thought.

On Thursday morning, CBC News reported details from confidential briefing notes that show former public works director Lester Deane told chief administrative officer Doug McNeil about plans to expropriate properties in the fall of 2016.

Some or all of 92 homes and buildings affected were in the way of extensions proposed for the Sterling Lyon Parkway and William Clement Parkway.

Property owners were notified of plans to expropriate homes this fall. Several homeowners located south of Wilkes Avenue were concerned about a freeway running through their properties.

Homeowners were also upset by the announcement because the project design was different from three other options made public in January 2016. The uproar led city council to place the western extension of Sterling Lyon on hold.

Winnipeg CAO Doug McNeil says while he received a briefing note about Sterling Lyon Parkway expropriations in 2016, he was not made aware the proposed route had changed. (John Einarson/CBC)

At the time, McNeil and Coun. Marty Morantz said they only learned about the plans as of October 2017, but briefing notes dated Nov. 28, 2016, show Deane urged McNeil to reveal expropriation plans to the public as soon as possible. The note also suggests Morantz was "kept in the loop" on the project.

On Thursday, Coun. Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg-St. Norbert) said she has "grave and serious concerns" about McNeil as CAO in light of the CBC News story. She called for an emergency, closed-door council meeting on Friday to discuss McNeil's performance.

"I and members of council have questions that must be answered to determine if the CAO should remain in his position," Lukes wrote in a statement.

Councillors have been critical of McNeil before.

In September of this year, the city lost out on a chance to recover $20 million in a lawsuit over Winnipeg's water-treatment plant because of a missed a deadline to take legal action. Lukes and others tabled a motion to in October demanding accountability and asked for a review of where things went wrong under McNeil's watch.

Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt called on McNeil, who has run the city's public service since 2015, to resign in March. He cited accountability concerns and the CAO's involvement in city real-estate deals, among other issues.

It isn't clear whether Bowman will grant Lukes' request for an emergency meeting.

The city wants to extend Sterling Lyon Parkway as a means of easing traffic on Wilkes Avenue.