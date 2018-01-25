Winnipeg city council has voted unanimously in favour of an audit into the Sterling Lyon extension project that once threatened to see the freeway run through a semi-rural neighbourhood.

The Sterling Lyon project prompted intense backlash this fall when homeowners south of Wilkes Avenue discovered the proposed route for the extension would require the full or partial expropriation of dozens of properties, including at least 10 homes.

The proposed route — which differed from three others earlier presented to residents — was later scrapped.

The audit approved on Thursday will focus on the actions of elected and non-elected city officials who were involved in the Sterling Lyon study from its inception to present.

Coun. Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg) said the mismanagement and lack of oversight associated with the Sterling Lyon project were symptoms of poor leadership.

She said the audit would bring accountability.

Coun. Marty Morantz (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge) said the audit will be "comprehensive" and wil have a May 1 deadline.

Smoking ban, Vimy Arena on agenda

Other issues on the council agenda Thursday include a smoking ban on bar and restaurant patios and the sale of the Vimy Arena in St. Charles.

Earlier on Thursday, council heard from members of the public, as well as MLA Steven Fletcher, in delegations both for and against the plan to sell the arena to the province for $1.

Under that plan, the land the arena is on would then be rented to the Bruce Oake Foundation for $1 per year for 99 years, to allow the charity to build a not-for-profit addictions treatment centre.

The facility would offer long-term services to men only.

Members of the Crestview community spoke out against the plan, citing concerns about children playing near the facility, the need for more recreation space in the neighbourhood and a lack of consultation with the community prior to the deal coming to light.

Darcy Oake, who spoke for the Bruce Oake Foundation — named after his brother, who died of a drug overdose — said the proposed recovery centre would not take away any outdoor space, including areas near Sturgeon Creek, from the community's use.