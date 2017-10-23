A 53-year-old Winnipeg man is charged in connection with two bank robberies in Alberta.

Police in Medicine Hat say Stephen Vogelsang went into a Royal Bank in Medicine Hat on Oct. 19 and demanded money. The next day, they say he went into a Bank of Montreal about two kilometres away and did the same thing.

Police took this video still from a bank robbery in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Oct. 20. (Medicine Hat Police Service)

In both instances, he walked out after being given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police found and arrested Vogelsang early in the morning on Oct. 21.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Tuesday.