Emergency crews in Steinbach, Man., rescue city worker from large hole

A City of Steinbach worker had to be pulled from a large hole in a dramatic rescue in the southeastern Manitoba city on Tuesday.

Emergency crews pulled the man from a hole opened to repair a water main.

Steinbach officials confirmed the man was a city employee who was working on the water main.

He was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The area near McKenzie Avenue and Lilac Bay is expected to be closed off for hours, officials said.

Steinbach is 52 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.