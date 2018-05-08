Steinbach Pistons win Manitoba-Saskatchewan junior hockey's ANAVET Cup

The Steinbach Pistons are ANAVET Cup champions.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League team defeated Saskatchewan's Nipawin Hawks to win the trophy. The annual championship is held between MJHL champions and the winners from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a playoff game against the Hawks in Nipawin, Sask., on April 6 when their bus collided with a truck, killing 16 and injuring 13 more.

It was an emotional series for the Pistons too, as several had former teammates and friends in the Broncos organization.

The playoffs were temporarily suspended in both provinces due to the Saskatchewan tragedy.

The Pistons took an early lead in the final game, scoring five minutes in.

The Hawks tied it up in the second period, but with less than five minutes to go in the third, Brandonite Bradley Schoonbaert nailed one in the top corner to seal the deal for Steinbach.