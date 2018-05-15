Steinbach motorcyclist caught travelling 202 km/h

Steinbach RCMP impounded two motorcycles last week after their drivers engaged in high-risk behaviour — including a 21-year-old driver who more than doubled the speed limit on Highway 52.

On May 11, police officers were on patrol when they caught a motorcyclist travelling 202 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 52 east of Steinbach in the Municipality of La Broquerie around 9 p.m., according to a media release.

Officers penalized the 21-year-old driver from Steinbach with a $1,385 fine. He was issued a serious offence notice and his driver's licence and motorcycle were seized.

Less than two hours later, RCMP spotted a motorcyclist in Steinbach who failed to stop at a stop sign.

The driver proceeded to weave in and out of traffic, ignore the red light at Highway 12 and Loewen Boulevard and the stop sign on Giesbrecht Street. The driver finally stopped at Ellice Avenue and Giesbrecht Street, where RCMP were waiting for him.

The 20-year-old man from Steinbach was charged with imprudent driving, failing to stop, driving carelessly, driving an unregistered motorcycle and driving with an invalid licence. A serious offence notice was issued, and his licence and motorcycle were seized.

Police added they will continue to target high-risk driving.