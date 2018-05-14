Steinbach mayor won't seek re-election

Chris Goertzen will not stand for a fourth term as the mayor of Steinbach.

Goertzen, who also serves as president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities, announced Monday morning he won't seek re-election in the municipal vote this fall.

The restaurant owner said he decided to step aside to spend more time with his family and serve his hometown in other capacities.

"Being the longest-serving mayor in Steinbach's history along with L.A. Barkman, certainly you have to make a decision on whether you want to extend that and at this time we felt that in our lives the best thing to do ... is concentrate on other aspects of life."

The eighth mayor in the city's history began his municipal career in 2002 when he was elected councillor. He became Steinbach's youngest-ever mayor in 2006.

Steinbach dealt with growth responsibly: mayor

Under Goertzen's tenure, Steinbach grew to become the province's third-largest city. The community jumped from a population of 11,000 in 2006 to nearly 15,000 people a decade later.

"We've accomplished a lot, not only being the fastest growing city in Manitoba over those decades but really a leader in many respects when it comes to dealing with infrastructure and managing that growth."

Goertzen has been a champion of municipal governance through his involvement with AMM. He will conclude his term as president this November.

"It's an important piece of the puzzle of my political career," he said.

Goertzen said he has "no plans" to pursue political office going forward, but would "never say never."