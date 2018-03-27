Masked man steals cash from A&W in Steinbach

A masked man walked in and stole cash from an A&W over the weekend.

RCMP say the man entered the restaurant on Brandt Street in Steinbach, about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, on Saturday night.

A female employee was closing up when the suspect, dressed all in black with a tuque and mask, came in and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The worker wasn't threatened or hurt, and the man never presented a weapon during the theft, RCMP said.

The suspect is described as slim and 5-foot-8 with hazel eyes. He was wearing gloves and carrying a black drawstring gym bag.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online or by texting "TIPMAN," along with a message, to 274637.

