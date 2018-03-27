Skip to Main Content
Masked man steals cash from A&W in Steinbach

A man dressed all in black, with a tuque and mask, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant on Brandt Street on Saturday, RCMP said.

Suspect enters restaurant while female worker closing for night, makes off with undisclosed amount of money

A man stole cash from this A&W restaurant in Steinbach Saturday night, RCMP said. (Google Maps)

A masked man walked in and stole cash from an A&W over the weekend.

RCMP say the man entered the restaurant on Brandt Street in Steinbach, about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, on Saturday night.

A female employee was closing up when the suspect, dressed all in black with a tuque and mask, came in and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The worker wasn't threatened or hurt, and the man never presented a weapon during the theft, RCMP said.

The suspect is described as slim and 5-foot-8 with hazel eyes. He was wearing gloves and carrying a black drawstring gym bag.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online or by texting "TIPMAN," along with a message, to 274637.

