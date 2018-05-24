1 airlifted to Winnipeg hospital after T-bone crash near Ste. Anne, Man.

One female patient was carried by helicopter to hospital in Winnipeg after a T-bone collision near Ste. Anne, Man., a spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said Thursday.

The STARS helicopter was dispatched shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Thursday to Highway 12 just outside of Ste. Anne, about 40 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

The spokesperson said the injury was the result of a T-bone collision. The helicopter arrived shortly after 2 p.m. and had the patient in hospital just after 2:30 p.m.

Highway 12 was briefly closed Thursday afternoon as a result of the crash.