Geese take wing after being nursed back to health, released by Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

A group of geese who were in danger of starving have been released back into the wild after a winter recovering at Winnipeg's Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

The nine geese were found in various places around Winnipeg, most during the last week of November when the weather turned very cold, said Lisa Tretiak, president of the centre.

Many were injured and couldn't migrate for the winter, said Tretiak, so they were placed in a warm enclosure, fed and nursed back to health.

Because they weren't able to fly around to keep their muscular strength up, the group waited for warm weather to arrive before releasing the geese, so they wouldn't have to fly far to find food.

"We found one location where there was a mate waiting for one of our potential geese, and so we decided that we will release all of them out at one site."

Geese tend to mate for life, said Tretiak. The mate of one of the female rescued geese kept hanging around the rescuer's house, trying to get his mate to fly.

​Elaine Rudkevitch watches as a pair of released geese make their way to a pond near her home Saturday. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)

​Elaine Rudkevitch captured the wounded female last year when the goose wandered over to her home after being stuck in the ice for a few days, injuring herself.

Eventually, the male flew south for the winter, but returned to the Rudkevitch's house a few weeks ago, searching for his lost companion.

"He was squabbling for about an hour, in my backyard. He sat on my gazebo, he was squawking and squawking ... then he went in the front and he was yelling for her in the front."

All of the geese that were rescued, except one, were released on Saturday at a pond in the city's Eaglemere area, near Concordia Hospital. The one remaining goose had more serious injuries and will likely become a sort of foster mother to any goslings that come to the centre over the next few months, said Tretiak.

"This has actually been the largest number" of geese released by her group, said Tretiak.

"People have been helping out with captures, and I think that has made a great impact in the number of animals that we were able to overwinter."

Tretiak said anyone spotting a goose or other wild animal in distress should call the centre before doing anything.

"It's good for us to get a phone call. Let us know what the scenario is, whether or not this animal does need to come in to rehab.… We will have ideas for you."

Animals that have been rehabilitated, especially adults, tend to integrate fairly well back into the wild, said Tretiak, as long as they keep their fear of humans and are fed a diet they recognize.