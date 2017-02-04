A STARS air ambulance responded to what witnesses said appeared to be a serious snowmobile collision in Warren, Man., on Saturday afternoon.

STARS was called out around 3 p.m. to the community, located about 40 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

STAR-7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Warren, MB area. — @STARSambulance

The collision happened near the community's rink, said local journalist Stefanie Lasuik.

"I was at home and I could hear the helicopter come in, which is a really weird occurrence for such a small town like Warren," she said.

Police and fire crews also responded to the scene. (Stefanie Lasuik/Submitted to CBC)

When she arrived on the scene, there were emergency responders throughout the area.

"I saw a side-by-side [all-terrain vehicle] there and a couple of snowmobiles and most of it's blocked off by the firefighters there," she said. "The firefighters, the police and STARS were there."

The area is a popular stop for snowmobiles, she said, with a lot of snow on a trail by a train track.

There is no word on injuries.