A STARS air ambulance responded to what witnesses said appeared to be a serious snowmobile collision in Warren, Man., on Saturday afternoon.
STARS was called out around 3 p.m. to the community, located about 40 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
STAR-7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Warren, MB area.—
@STARSambulance
The collision happened near the community's rink, said local journalist Stefanie Lasuik.
"I was at home and I could hear the helicopter come in, which is a really weird occurrence for such a small town like Warren," she said.
When she arrived on the scene, there were emergency responders throughout the area.
"I saw a side-by-side [all-terrain vehicle] there and a couple of snowmobiles and most of it's blocked off by the firefighters there," she said. "The firefighters, the police and STARS were there."
The area is a popular stop for snowmobiles, she said, with a lot of snow on a trail by a train track.
There is no word on injuries.