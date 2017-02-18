Two suspects involved in a late-night shooting at a Starbucks in Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre last fall have been arrested.

Winnipeg police say a 25-year-old man wanted in connection to the shooting was caught after Mounties in Powerview, Man. realized the man had an outstanding warrant.

Police also arrested a 20-year-old man last November on Ellice Avenue, who was also charged in connection to the shooting, which rattled people having a late night brew at the coffee shop.

Police said two men walked into the cafe and approached another man inside. After an abrupt talk, the man turned and ran while one of the other two pulled out a handgun.

The Health Sciences Centre had to go into lockdown and ambulances were diverted because of the shooting.

The two men are in custody and face a number of firearms and weapons-related offences.