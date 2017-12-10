A squadron of Storm Troopers took a break from protecting the Galactic Empire on Sunday to watch a Manitoba Moose game.

The troopers, and other characters from the Star Wars universe, were at Bell MTS Place for the Moose's second annual Star Wars Day, which raises money for the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada's Manitoba and Nunavut chapter.

"We work with Disney and Lucasfilm to bring in the characters... and then the fans respond — we have about 10 to 15 folks come in wearing costumes that we've brought in — and the rest that you see around the rink are just fans who've decided to dress up, so they help to make the night what it is," said Manitoba Moose manager of hockey communications, Daniel Fink.

"Along with that, we're able to raise some money for a great cause in the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada's Manitoba and Nunavut chapter."

This was the second annual Star Wars Day at Bell MTS Place. (David Wall/Twitter)

Fans raised money for the cause by ordering their game tickets through Children's Wish Foundation of Canada's Manitoba and Nunavut chapter, which collected $10 from each sale.

Special edition T-shirts were also sold to raise money during the game, and Fink says the 8,200 fans in attendance had those T-shirts sold out before the end of the first intermission.

Two Wish Kids also got the chance to drop the puck at the start of the game.

"They brought a couple of their kids out who are dealing with some pretty tough stuff, and it was nice to be able to give them a pretty cool evening," said Fink.

Many fans came to Sunday's Manitoba Moose games dressed in their own costumes. (David Wall/Twitter)

With the latest instalment of the Star Wars franchise — Star Wars: The Last Jedi — just days away from opening in theatres, Fink said the timing of the event couldn't have been better.

And not just for the fans.

"It's one of our favourite promo nights of the year — we have a few Star Wars nerds in the office," said Fink, admitting he is one of those nerds. "It's a lot of fun to be able to change up the game a little bit and put on a real show for folks."

In the end, the Jedi Knights — err, the Manitoba Moose — used the Force to vanquish the Milwaukee Admirals 6-1.