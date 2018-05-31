Perogies or seafood? Mayors of Stanley Cup coaches' hometowns make wager for food, flights

The mayor of one of two small Canadian cities can expect a feast in the other mayor's city after the Stanley Cup is hoisted.

Dauphin, Man., Mayor Allen Dowhan and Summerside, P.E.I., Mayor Bill Martin have wagered their appetites on the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final in support of their native sons — Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz, who hails originally from Dauphin, and Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, originally from Summerside.

The two teams are in the final for the NHL's top prize.

If the Capitals win, as Dauphin's Mayor Dowhan is convinced they will, his mayoral counterpart in Summerside will fly him to the coastal city, about 50 kilometres southwest of Charlottetown, for a heaping serving of seafood to celebrate the first Stanley Cup in the coaching career of 19-year NHL veteran coach Trotz.

Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz, centre, has led his team to the Stanley Cup final in his fourth season with the club. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)

"I'm supposed to be fed a lot of mussels and lobster," Dowhan said.

And he'll see that Martin wears a Capitals uniform, too.

Should the Golden Knights and Gallant come out victorious in their inaugural season, Dowhan will treat Martin to some Ukrainian hospitality in Dauphin, about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg — especially some fresh perogies.

Martin can't wait to celebrate a win for "Turk," as Gallant is known.

Summerside Mayor Bill Martin is expecting the Vegas Golden Knights, coached by Summerside son Gerard Gallant, to win the Stanley Cup in six games over the Washington Capitals. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"I think we're going to be feeling wonderful whenever this is all said and done," the Summerside mayor said confidently.

Martin originally phoned Dowhan to propose the wager. They agreed to the terms in short order in a phone call Wednesday morning.

"I was provoked by certain citizens in our community and I answered the challenge," Dowhan said.

The mayors will ask their respective councils to foot the bill for the bet but if their colleagues aren't on board, they said they will cover the cost.

In Vegas' first season in the NHL, Gerard Gallant has led them to the Stanley Cup final. He was previously the head coach of the Florida Panthers. (John Locher/Associated Press)

The mayors' friendly wager is not the only bet between the hockey-loving communities — the Junior A clubs in the two cities also have their own food-based bets.

Since Trotz and Gallant's early coaching careers involved stints with their hometown clubs, the Dauphin Kings and Summerside Western Capitals have put their favourite dishes on the line — perogies for the Prince Edward Island team if Vegas wins or lobsters for Dauphin if Washington wins.

Dowhan says he has a lead on fast perogy-pinchers, but he's confident they won't be needed.

After tying the series at 1-1 on Wednesday, he expects the Capitals to win the franchise's first Stanley Cup in six games.